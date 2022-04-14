STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 injured as buses collide at Siddipet

Four persons sustained serious injuries, the police said. The injured persons have been shifted to Siddipet Government Hospital. 

Published: 14th April 2022 04:48 AM

Police at the scene of accident near Ponnala on the outskirts of Siddipet.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: As many as 20 people were injured in a collision between two RTC buses near Ponnala on the outskirts of Siddipet on Wednesday. According to police, the two vehicles —  an RTC bus going towards Karimnagar from Hyderabad and another bus heading towards Hyderabad from Karimnagar — collided head-on.Among those injured, four persons sustained serious injuries, the police said. The injured persons have been shifted to Siddipet Government Hospital. 

As construction of a flyover is going on at the outskirts of Siddipet, the vehicles are entering and exiting using the same road. Siddipet Three Town Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. They are trying to figure out who is at fault and what led to the accident. 

