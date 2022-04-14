STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress to Telangana Governor: Ensure farmers who made distress sale get justice

Congress sought Governor's intervention to ensure that farmers who had undersold their crop be compensated for the loss they had suffered.

Published: 14th April 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the State Cabinet decided to procure the entire stock of Rabi paddy from farmers, a Congress delegation led by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday sought Governor Tamilisai Soudnararajan’s intervention to ensure that farmers who had undersold their crop be compensated for the loss they had suffered.

Describing the decision of the State Cabinet as erratic, the Congress delegation said that it was solely because of the delay in taking a decision to procure the Rabi crop that farmers had resorted to distress sale to private players.

The Congress leaders argued that the Cabinet decision was a clear example of how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ad-hoc and erratic the governance had become. “We appeal to you to intervene and initiate corrective actions, as the custodian of the Indian Constitution, against the State government and protect the interests of the people of Telangana,” the leaders urged. They pointed out that KCR had created an atmosphere of uncertainty deliberately during which time 35 to 40 per cent of the farmers had sold their crop at a price far below the MSP to private players.

The delegation put the losses suffered by farmers at Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore. Later speaking to the media, Revanth demanded that the State government provide a compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers who were discouraged from sowing paddy crop in the rabi season. “We demand that the Centre launch a CBI inquiry into the alleged nexus between KCR and millers,” he said.

Among other issues raised by Congress included power tariff hike, drug menace, unemployment, promotion of private universities at the cost of State-run universities and importantly the abolition of G O 111. “It is absolutely dictatorial to unilaterally abolish the GO 111, which may destroy the two historical lakes providing freshwater to City, besides endangering the flora and fauna in the vicinity,” the leaders emphasised in their representation to the Governor.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Rabi paddy
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp