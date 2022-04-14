STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land interest rates reduced to 4 per cent: KT Rama Rao

Earlier, Rama Rao inspected the arrangements for the installation of a 125-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at PVNR Marg.

Published: 14th April 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers KT Rama Rao and Koppula Eshwar inspect the ongoing works for the construction of a 125-foot-tall statue of BR Ambedkar on Wednesday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced the interest rates for the instalments on lands allotted for industrialists under the Telangana State Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs (T-Pride) would reduce from 16 per cent to four per cent with immediate effect.

Participating in the celebrations on the eve of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, he said the government was allotting lands under T-Pride at 50 per cent subsidy. Referring to the ‘affirmative action’ programmes in the US, Rama Rao said that State government’s flagship scheme, Dalit Bandhu, was similar. “We have to fight caste with capital. All the persons, irrespective of their caste, are talented and can become successful entrepreneurs,” he added. 

Ambedkar statue to be ready by December

Earlier, Rama Rao inspected the arrangements for the installation of a 125-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at PVNR Marg. He said the works would be completed by December. Rama Rao said the tall statue of Dr Ambedkar would inspire the people of the country and it would be a gift to the nation. Rama Rao wished that all the people of the country would live happily without any discrimination. SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar was also present for the programme.

