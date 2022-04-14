STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Overjoyed paddy farmers hail KCR

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that the State government will procure Rabi paddy, farmers in Durshed village of Karimnagar rural mandal on Wednesday performed ‘Pala Abhishekam’, pouring milk over portraits of the Chief Minister and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. The farmers said that it is only Rao who has their welfare uppermost in his mind. 

They also praised the Rythu Bandhu scheme and expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.  The farmers also raised pro-TRS government slogans and criticised the Union government for neglecting the farmer sector. 

The farmers said that the Chief Minister’s announcement over paddy procurement has given them confidence that they have not been left in the lurch. They said that their joy has increased after Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that paddy procurement centres would be opened on war footing. 

In Jagtial district, Rythu Aika Vedika district president Pannala Thirupathi Reddy and Sugarcane Farmers Association president Mam-idi Narayana Reddy expressed their gratitude to Rao. They requested steps be ta-ken to ensure farmers do not suffer during procurement time like in previous years. 

