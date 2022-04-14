STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Partial speech insufficient evidence: Akbaruddin Owaisi’s lawyer

The lawyer said the alleged speech is more than one hour, but only a small portion of it had been submitted in court.

Published: 14th April 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi visits the Hazrat Shah Mohammed Hasan Sahab Dargah after his acquittal in hate speech cases, in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Insufficient evidence resulted in acquittal in both cases against Akbaruddin Owaisi, said his counsel MA Azeem. “The court observed that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against Akbaruddin in both the cases due to which he was given the benefit of doubt and acquitted of all the charges,” Azeem added. 

The lawyer said the alleged speech is more than one hour, but only a small portion of it had been submitted in court. When a speech in complete form is not presented in the court, its meaning changes and gives out different interpretations.Only the portion indicating the alleged provocative parts were produced. The preceding and following portions of the alleged provocative statements were not produced before the court. 

“One of the observations of the court is that, when there is no continuity (in the evidence), it cannot be considered,” said Azeem, adding that the court made the same observations while delivering the verdict in both cases.  Azeem said he was confident from the beginning that the evidence, which was on record, was not sufficient, which the court had also observed.

Asad thanks lawyers for valuable assistance

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lauded the efforts of defence lawyers following acquittal of his brother and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in two hate speech cases. Following the acquittal, Owaisi took to Twitter and said, “Alhamdulilah Akbaruddin Owaisi has been acquitted by MP/MLA Special Court in two criminal cases against him for alleged hate speeches. Grateful to all for their prayers & support. Special thanks to Advocate Abdul Azeem sb & senior lawyers who provided their valuable assistance.” 

Bandi hits out at TRS, Cong over MLA’s acquittal

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar blamed the mutual political understanding of the TRS and Congress with the AIMIM, which has resulted in the deliberate dilution of the hate speech case against Akbaruddin Owaisi. Expressing shock over the verdict, Sanjay Kumar demanded that the State government file an appeal in a higher court, if it has any sincerity in getting the MLA convicted for his anti-Hindu comments. He said people were observing how the AIMIM’s friendship with the TRS and Congress had diluted the cases

Speech at Nizamabad

  •     Delivered on December 8, 2012
  •     Suo-moto FIR registered after 25 days on January 2, 2013
  •     Arrest regularised by a PT warrant on January 14, 2013
  •     The case was later clubbed with cases of OU PS and Delhi and investigated by the CID
  •     Charges framed: 153, 153A, 295, 298, 505 and 506 of the IPC
  •     41 witnesses were examined including 21 independent witnesses

Speech at Nirmal

  •     Delivered on December 22, 2012
  •     Suo-moto FIR registered after 11 days on January 2, 2013
  •     Akbaruddin arrested on January 8, 2021
  •     Charges framed: 120B, 153A, 295A and 298 of IPC
  •     33 witnesses were examined, which include 23 independent witnesses
  •     He came out on bail in both cases on February 15, 2013
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akbaruddin Owaisi
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp