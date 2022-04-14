Pranahita Pushkarulu begins

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Chennur MLA Balka Suman took a holy dip at Arjungutta in Kotapelli mandal in Mancherial district inauguring the Pranahitha Pushkaralu. The Minister said that the State government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Pushkarulu which is slated to be held till April 24. Special arrangements have been made in Mancherial and Kumrambheem Asifabad districts.

District collector Bharati Holikeri and MLC Dhande Vithal also offered prayers and took holy dips in the river at Arjungutta. Meanwhile, Sirpur Kagaznagar MLA Konneru Konappa took a holy dip at Thummadihatti in Kumrambheem Asifabad district and arra-nged meals for the devotees.