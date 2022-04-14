STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SRM V-C gets Most Impactful VC award

Published: 14th April 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prof V S Rao, vice-chancellor, SRM University–AP has been conferred with EduStar India’s Most Impactful Vice Chancellor award for making exceptional contributions in shaping the university and thereby playing a pivotal role in shaping the face of education in country.

Receiving the award, Prof VS Rao expressed gratitude to EduStar for recognising his contribution to the higher education industry. He expressed, “It is the education and training given at BITS Pilani that made me what I am today and receiving this award on the eve of 44 years of service in the academics makes it more special. I feel proud to be associated with SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, a university that is focused on research, innovation and entrepreneurship.”“It is a moment of pride for the university. On behalf of SRM Group of Institutions, I congratulate Prof Rao for this achievement,” said Dr P Sathyanarayanan, president, SRM Group of Institutions.

