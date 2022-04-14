Telangana advocates protest transfer of HC judges to other States

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what appeared to be an attempt at rousing the Telangana sentiment once again, a large number of advocates staged a protest on Wednesday against the transfer of judges of Telangana High Court to other courts.

During the protest organised at the entrance of High Court, they demanded that the Union Law Ministry and the Supreme Court should understand their concerns about the transfer of Telangana judges to other States and transfer of a judge from Andhra Pradesh to TS. They also said that Telangana advocates, especially those from BC, SC, ST and minorities communities, were not getting their share in appointment of HC judges.

They said there was word going around that some more AP judges will be transferred to TS and senior judges from here will be sent to other States. After the retirement of Justice R Subhash Reddy as Supreme Court judge, no judge from Telangana was elevated to the Apex Court, they said and demanded that the Union Minister should ensure that for at least two years, judges from AP should not be transferred to TS. They also demanded the elevation of senior TS judges as judges of the Supreme Court.