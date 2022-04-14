STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana advocates protest transfer of HC judges to other States

They said there was word going around that some more AP judges will be be transferred to TS and senior judges from here will be sent to other States.

Published: 14th April 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what appeared to be an attempt at rousing the Telangana sentiment once again, a large number of advocates staged a protest on Wednesday against the transfer of judges of Telangana High Court to other courts.

During the protest organised at the entrance of High Court, they demanded that the Union Law Ministry and the Supreme Court should understand their concerns about the transfer of Telangana judges to other States and transfer of a judge from Andhra Pradesh to TS. They also said that Telangana advocates, especially those from BC, SC, ST and minorities communities, were not getting their share in appointment of HC judges. 

They said there was word going around that some more AP judges will be transferred to TS and senior judges from here will be sent to other States. After the retirement of Justice R Subhash Reddy as Supreme Court judge, no judge from Telangana was elevated to the Apex Court, they said and demanded that the Union Minister should ensure that for at least two years, judges from AP should not be transferred to TS. They also demanded the elevation of senior TS judges as judges of the Supreme Court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp