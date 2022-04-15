STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP sowing seeds of unrest: KTR

The Minister also hit out at the BJP over the instances of violence reported during the Shobha Yatras on the occasion of Rama Navami recently. 

Published: 15th April 2022

IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated revamped facilities at a girls hostel in Sircilla on Thursday; (right) the Minister has lunch with women from SC communities

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Stating that though India already has a Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar, the Union government is now implementing “Narendra Modi’s constitution”, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday accused the BJP of deliberately provoking people in the name of religion and creating unrest in the country.  

Participating in celebrations marking the 131st birth anniversary of Ambedkar, Rama Rao alleged that the BJP-led Union government was using the judiciary and the Election Commission of India to create trouble for anyone who disagreed with it. “We are doing good work for the welfare of the people but the Centre is disrupting our plans,” he said. 

The Minister also hit out at the BJP over the instances of violence reported during the Shobha Yatras on the occasion of Rama Navami recently.“The BJP has always tried to sow the seeds of communal disharmony and create rifts in society on religious lines,” he charged. 

The Minister also accused the BJP of deliberately provoking people in the name of religion. Citing the instances of violence reported from across BJP-ruled states on the occasion of Rama Navami, the Minister said that processions were deliberately halted in front of mosques and anti-Muslim slogans were shouted to provoke people. “Does any religion, or any God, advocate provocation,” Rama Rao asked, adding that the BJP always tries to incite communal passions and tries to create a rift in society over religious issues.  

Referring to the State government’s Dalit Bandhu scheme, Rama Rao said that not a single chief minister in the country, except K Chandrasekhar Rao, was extending `10 lakh to families belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The Minister advised proper utilisation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme not just to eke out a livelihood, but also to generate employment for others. “With Dalit Bandhu funds, instead of tractors, investing on JCBs by beneficiaries forming groups would be more advisable,” he said. Praising the Chief Minister, Rama Rao said that Chandrasekhar Rao was a reformer who is implementing the tenets of equality, brotherhood and fraternity as per the ideals of Ambedkar.

