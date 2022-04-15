People of Telangana won't trust BJP even if Bandi goes on padayatras: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao in an open letter on Friday found fault with BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for taking up a padayatra in erstwhile Mahabubnagar, while creating hurdles for the construction of irrigation projects in the backward region.



In his open letter to Bandi Sanjay, Rama Rao alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was prioritising irrigation projects in Karnataka. At the same time, the Centre was vindictive toward Telangana farmers, especially towards the parched areas like Mahabubnagar.



Rama Rao demanded the Centre accord national project status to at least one irrigation project in Telangana. The Centre asked the State to fix meters to agriculture pump sets and refused to buy parboiled rice. The people of the state would not trust BJP, even if its state president went on pada yatras, Rama Rao said.



BJP state president Sanjay started his second leg of Praja Sangrama yatra on Thursday at Alampur in Gadwal and exposed the failures of the TRS government and its appeasement policies.

