Revanth seeks CBI probe into ‘rice scam’ in letter to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after meeting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over alleged irregularities in the supply of rice to FCI (Food Corporation of India), State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy raised the issue with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday, and sought a CBI probe into it.

In an open letter to the Union Minister, Revanth sought a probe into the role of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his men in ‘procurement scam’. He alleged that there were massive irregularities on part of the State government in the paddy procurement and supplying Custom Milling Rice (CMR) to FCI.

He alleged that FCI officials have found irregularities across the State, which involves 30 per cent of the total quantity. In a memorandum submitted to Governor, Congress had referred to the allegations made by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy that more than 8 lakh tonnes procured in the last two kharif seasons was not handed over to FCI.

In the letter, Revanth asked the Union Minister why Centre was not initiating any action into the issue. He said that the Union Minister should prove his commitment. Revanth also sought a CBI probe into the scam. He demanded the Union Minister enquire into all the CMR allocations made since 2014 and recover the public money from the rice millers after seizing their mills. He said criminal cases should be filed against all the TRS leaders involved in the scam.