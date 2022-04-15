STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scrap GO 111, watch Himayatsagar floods spread, warn activists

Analysts point out that Himayatsagar lake has perpetually been at its full tank level in the last five years.

Published: 15th April 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Himayatsagar reservoir.

Himayatsagar reservoir. (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The question that activists raise is how the government would combat floods in case there are more encroachments and the unregulated growth around Himayatsagar due to the removal of GO-111.The reservoirs — Osmansagar and Himayatsagar — are located at a height of 100 metres from the rest of Hyderabad, which gives them the elevation to hold the waters from the catchment.

Analysts point out that Himayatsagar lake has perpetually been at its full tank level in the last five years. The lake’s full tank capacity is at 1790 feet and in the last five years, it has nearly always averaged 1,755 feet. However, since 2017, it has also occasionally been rising up to 1780 feet leading to the gates being opened.

“If the catchment is concretised, the water will just flow down because it has to go somewhere. It will flow into the city and affect the West Zone which until now is relatively safe,” says Kaajal Maheshwari, an environmental activist.

She stated that in the coming years whenever flash floods inundate West Hyderabad and areas downstream of Musi, it would be termed as nature’s fury and natural disaster, glossing over the systematic destruction done earlier.

“Despite G.O 111 being in place till now, there have been violations across the catchment and even if the government comes up with a master plan what guarantee would be there that they will be able to prevent any deviations to the same,” she asks.

Comments

