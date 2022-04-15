STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

‘Sidelined’ MLA Raghunandan Rao miffed with Telangana BJP chief

Party leaders downplay discord between Raghunandan and Bandi, call it minor difference

Published: 15th April 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The friction within the BJP’s State unit has become pronounced, as BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao reportedly expressed his displeasure over the manner in which he was being sidelined in the party and not being given any significant responsibility. 

Though this discontent seems to have created a rift between Raghunandan and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, senior leaders in the party say that such small differences are understandable and could be resolved.

Raghunandan reportedly approached some senior leaders in the party’s State unit, informing them that there was a need to delegate responsibilities to all the three MLAs representing the party in the Assembly. He was also vocal about the party leadership not appointing a floor leader in GHMC, even a year-and-a-half after the elections. 

According to former BJP State president N Indrasena Reddy, who also heads the party’s coordination committee, these were small issues that can be resolved. With regard to the GHMC floor leader’s appointment and delegation of responsibilities to the party leaders, Indrasena Reddy said that these were not something which should have concerned Raghunandan in the first place.

Indrasena Reddy made it clear that Sanjay being the party president, has the final say, and that the team of senior leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, organising secretary Mantri Srinivas, national vice-president DK Aruna, National OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman and others do have a say in the party’s collective decision-making. 

He has assured that discontent among some leaders would be resolved soon. Raghunandan couldn’t be reached for comment. The leader did not participate in the Praja Sangrama Yatra’s second phase at Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district, from where Sanjay resumed his padayatra on Thursday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Raghunandan Rao Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp