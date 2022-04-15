‘Sidelined’ MLA Raghunandan Rao miffed with Telangana BJP chief

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The friction within the BJP’s State unit has become pronounced, as BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao reportedly expressed his displeasure over the manner in which he was being sidelined in the party and not being given any significant responsibility.

Though this discontent seems to have created a rift between Raghunandan and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, senior leaders in the party say that such small differences are understandable and could be resolved.

Raghunandan reportedly approached some senior leaders in the party’s State unit, informing them that there was a need to delegate responsibilities to all the three MLAs representing the party in the Assembly. He was also vocal about the party leadership not appointing a floor leader in GHMC, even a year-and-a-half after the elections.

According to former BJP State president N Indrasena Reddy, who also heads the party’s coordination committee, these were small issues that can be resolved. With regard to the GHMC floor leader’s appointment and delegation of responsibilities to the party leaders, Indrasena Reddy said that these were not something which should have concerned Raghunandan in the first place.

Indrasena Reddy made it clear that Sanjay being the party president, has the final say, and that the team of senior leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, organising secretary Mantri Srinivas, national vice-president DK Aruna, National OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman and others do have a say in the party’s collective decision-making.

He has assured that discontent among some leaders would be resolved soon. Raghunandan couldn’t be reached for comment. The leader did not participate in the Praja Sangrama Yatra’s second phase at Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district, from where Sanjay resumed his padayatra on Thursday.

