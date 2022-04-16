3-day Saleshwaram Jatara begins in Nallamala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-day annual Saleshwaram Lingamaiah Jatara of Lord Shiva that is held deep inside the Nallamala forest in Lingal mandal of Nagarkunool district, began on Friday.This year, the forest department has put some restrictions in place to protect the forest in view of heavy flow of devotees. People are allowed to enter the forest through Farhabad check-post only between 6 am and 6 pm.

Vehicles are not allowed inside the forest and special buses have been arranged to ferry devotees from Nagarkunrool to Rampur, from where they would have to go on foot to the temple located inside the valley of a treacherous rocky terrain. The jatara concludes on April 17, after which devotees will not be allowed to venture into the forest.