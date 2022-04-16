STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi padayatra is walk of deception: KTR

Minister attempts to throw BJP leader off track with some pertinent queries on Centre’s alleged bias against State

Published: 16th April 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Accompanied by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and party activists, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay continues his padayatra on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra as a ‘deception’, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the people of the State would not trust the BJP even if Sanjay walked on his knees.   

Criticising Sanjay for taking up the padayatra in erstwhile Mahabubnagar while creating hurdles in the way of construction of irrigation projects in the backward region, Rama Rao advised him to tender an unconditional apology to the people of the State for neglecting Telangana and then proceed on his walkathon.

In an open letter to Sanjay on Friday, Rama Rao alleged that the Modi government at the Centre was according priority to irrigation projects in Karnataka while deliberately neglecting Telangana. “The Centre is vindictive against Telangana farmers, especially from parched areas like Mahabubnagar,” he wrote. 

Rama Rao demanded the Centre accord national project status to at least one irrigation project in Telangana. “The Centre asked the State to fix meters to agriculture pump sets and refused to buy parboiled rice. The people of the state would not trust BJP, even if its State president walked on his knees,” Rama Rao said.  

He pointed out that the Union government was controlling irrigation projects through river management boards whereas Sanjay was going on with his ‘hypocritical yatra”. “If the BJP leaders were sincere, why has not the Centre conferred national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme?” asked Rama Rao. 

The BJP government at the Centre had been spewing venom against Telangana, Rama Rao alleged. “The Centre failed to procure paddy from Telangana farmers and now, the BJP MP is taking up yatra claiming it to be for the sake of farmers,” Rama Rao said. 

“Telangana traitors have no moral right to undertake padayatras. Change the name of your padayatra as Rythu Droha Yatra,” he said.The open letter came a day after Sanjay started his yatra in Alampur, ostensibly to “expose the failures of the TRS government and its appeasement policies”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praja Sangrama Yatra Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp