Chief Justice NV Ramana wants due representation of women in all fields

HYDERABAD: The Bar Council of Telangana and the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association (Bar Association), on Friday felicitated Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on the High Court premises.Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ramana said that after taking oath as CJI, he had taken steps filling of 130 judge posts in various High Courts in the country and that 60 recommendations were pending with the Union Law Ministry, and by the end of May, 200 more recommendations will be forwarded.

He said that while making the recommendations for elevation, it must be kept in mind the social diversity and inclusivity doesn’t stop with enhanced representation of women. Every segment of society should get due representation of its women. Only then the society will develop a sense of belonging for the judiciary, he said.

A nostaligic CJI said that coming over to Telangana High Court was like coming back to mother’s lap and expressed happiness to be here. He recalled his journey of 13 years as a judge of High Court of undivided Andhra Pradesh, then being an acting CJ, and being elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and thereafter being Supreme Court judge. “I attribute the success of my career to you people and if there were any mishaps, they fall on me,” he said.

The CJI noted that during the pandemic, many junior advocates had lost their livelihood and had turned into auto drivers and vegetable vendors. To overcome the situation, many had left the profession. “I asked Central and State governments to help which they did but it was not enough hence I requested the senior advocates to help the junior advocates,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by High Court Judges, representatives of the State Bar Council and members of the Bar Association, Advocate General B S Prasad, Additional Advocate General J Ramachander Rao, senior advocates and a large number of advocates and court staff were present at the event.