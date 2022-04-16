Farmers will continue to get 24x7 power: Telangana Transco chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Transco and Genco chairman D Prabhakar Rao on Friday clarified that there was an interruption in power supply for agriculture sector under NPDCL limits on Thursday due to some unavoidable reasons. He, however, assured that the 24x7 free power will continue to be supplied to farmers from Friday.

There was a communication gap on Thursday, which resulted in power shortage of power for farmers from Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, he said and added that there was no need for farmers to get agitated. “The 24x7 free power supply for agriculture would continue,” he averred.

Speaking to Express, TSNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Annamaneni Gopal Rao said that a minor interruption took place in power supply to agricultural sector on Thursday but the problem has been resolved within hours. However, farmers in erstwhile Nizamabad district said that the three-phase power supply was stopped on Friday as usual from 5 pm to 12 am.

T Ravinder Reddy, a farmer from Peddapendyal village of Dharmaramsagar mandal in Hanamkonda district said that the officials informed the farmers that there would be only seven-hour power supply on Friday too.The officials, meanwhile, said that 24x7 power supply would be restored to agriculture from Saturday onwards. The officials told the farmers that there was no need to get panicky as the State government did not take any decision to restrict the power supply to agriculture.

Another farmer, P Srinivas of Chilpur village in Jangaon district said that the officials assured to restore 24X7 power supply from Saturday onwards. In Adilabad, the farmers said that they received three-phase power from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday.

The farmers in Medak and some parts of Siddipet said that apart from power cut from 6 pm to 11 am, there was also a two-hour cut in the afternoon on Friday. But, there were no power cuts for agriculture in Sangareddy. Chilli and paddy farmers in Khammam said that they were facing problems due to power cuts. In Karimnagar, power was supplied to agriculture sector from 9 am to 4 pm.