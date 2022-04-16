Farmers with idle land demand compensation

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The paddy farmers who kept their land idle as per the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are a worried lot these days. Though the government hadn’t issued an official order banning the cultivation of paddy, the CM had asked the farmers not to cultivate paddy in the Rabi season when the Centre made it clear that it would not procure parboiled rice anymore.

After the CM on Tuesday announced that the State government itself will procure the paddy during the ongoing Rabi season, the farmers who did not grow paddy following the CM’s suggestion have demanded Rs 15,000 per acre as compensation. Rythu Aikya Vedika president Pannala Thirupathi Reddy has requested the State government to compensate those farmers who kept their agriculture land idle after the CM’s suggestion. The farmers have urged the State to compensate them.