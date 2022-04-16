ISEA handbook to help netizens fight cybercrime

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the rise in cases of Facebook account cloning and creation of fake social media profiles to target victims of cyber offences, Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA), which comes under the Ministry of Information Technology, launched a handbook called Cyber Margadarshak to protect netizens against the online crimes on Friday.

Facebook cloning is a social engineering technique, where fraudsters create a person’s twin account using their publicly available photos. With the twin account, fraudsters add a user’s existing friends and compromise their reputation by posting inappropriate messages, or in some cases seeking financial help.

The first step to take if a user’s cloned account is found is to report it to Facebook, and inform all friends on Facebook about the cloned account and ask them also to report it as well. Facebook accounts can also be secured by optimum use of privacy settings.

Creating fake profiles is when the fraudsters create profiles with the name and identity of a victim, also they may use social bots (automatic computer programs) to create fake profiles with false randomly selected pictures and details. The fake profiles are used to spread false or fake information to damage the reputation of victims. Also, any communication made by the culprit to the friends and family of the actual user through this fake account can make them vulnerable to attacks like phishing and other financial scams.

Cyber Margadarshak also provides tips on how to protect yourself from other cyber crimes like stalking, online trolling, sexting, sextortion, doxing, cyber flashing, revenge pornography, online hate crimes, morphing, sexual abuse while live streaming, child pornography, online grooming, cyber bullying and all types of online offences against children.The manual also guides on how to register police complaint against cyber crimes online, without having to visit police station.

What’s FB cloning?

