STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Owaisi shown black flags in Ahmedabad

Later speaking to the media, Owaisi expressed confidence in making a major impact in Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December.

Published: 16th April 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had a bitter experience in Ahmedabad during his tour of Gujarat on Friday when a group of Muslims tried to obstruct his convoy while waving black flags and raising slogans — “Owaisi go back, Owaisi BJP agent.” As the traffic came to a standstill, his party workers helped him move ahead.

Later speaking to the media, Owaisi expressed confidence in making a major impact in Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December. He said that the AIMIM couldn’t make a big impact in UP as the party started its poll campaign just 18 days before the elections. 

He, however, said that his party would campaign aggressively in Gujarat and gain in the Assembly elections. He also observed that it was the failures of Congress which helped the BJP stay in power in Gujarat for such a long period. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp