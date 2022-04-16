Owaisi shown black flags in Ahmedabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had a bitter experience in Ahmedabad during his tour of Gujarat on Friday when a group of Muslims tried to obstruct his convoy while waving black flags and raising slogans — “Owaisi go back, Owaisi BJP agent.” As the traffic came to a standstill, his party workers helped him move ahead.

Later speaking to the media, Owaisi expressed confidence in making a major impact in Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December. He said that the AIMIM couldn’t make a big impact in UP as the party started its poll campaign just 18 days before the elections.

He, however, said that his party would campaign aggressively in Gujarat and gain in the Assembly elections. He also observed that it was the failures of Congress which helped the BJP stay in power in Gujarat for such a long period.