Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana for 2 days in May

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday disclosed that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi would be touring Telangana for two days in the first week of May. He is likely to start his tour with a public meeting in Warangal and hold a meeting with the party’s State leaders on the second day.

In a statement, Mahesh stated that the meeting of the core leaders of Congress was held at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday evening in the presence of state in-charge Manickam Tagore, where the Congress membership drive, insurance cover for the members and Rahul Gandhi’s tour were discussed.

Mahesh said that the party’s membership drive ended on Friday, with 40 lakh new members joining the party. He said that a control room would be set up in Gandhi Bhavan, and that insurance premium for all members was paid by the party.