Realtor and mother die in a suicide pact in Kamareddy district

A note purportedly written by them and recovered from the spot named seven persons including public representatives of Ramayampet and a police officer for harassing and forcing extreme measures.

Published: 16th April 2022 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

The victims Santhosh (30) and his mother Padma (58). ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TELANGANA: Close on the heels of the suicide of a contractor Sunil Patil in Karnataka due to alleged harassment from Minister KS Eswarappa, a similar incident had come into light in the Kamareddy district of Telangana.

A realtor and his mother from Medak district died by suicide in a lodge in Kamareddy district on Saturday. The victims Padma (58) and her son Santhosh (30) belonging Ramayampet of Medak district, set themselves ablaze and died by suicide, said police. They had come to Kamareddy for Parma's treatment, police found.

A note purportedly written by them and recovered from the spot named seven persons including public representatives of Ramayampet and a police officer who had earlier worked in Ramayampet and is now posted in a neighboring district alleged that they were harassing them and their family, forcing them to take the extreme step.

On Saturday, the Lodge staff observed smoke from a room that was occupied by the victims and alerted Police and Fire department. When they arrived, they found the burnt bodies of the victims.

Kamareddy SP B Srinivas Reddy, DSP M Somanatham, Kmareddy SHO Naresh visited the spot. They said a post-mortem will be conducted on the spot and also advised relatives to perform funerals in Kamareddy itself

The two checked in a lodge in Kamareddy on 11 April saying they had come for Padma's treatment and were allocated  Room number 203.  

The note recovered by police also stated that a few months back Santosh allegedly posted a post on FaceBook against one person. In this regard, police started an investigation and took his phone. While the issue was still under investigation, police and local people demanded Rs 50 Lakhs to settle the issue and Santosh told them that he cannot pay such a huge sum.

Since then he was upset and had even complained to the District Collector and Police Superintendent but his problem was not solved.

