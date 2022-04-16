Ryots getting only 9 hrs power: Telangana BJP 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Friday alleged that officials operating power sub-stations have been instructed by higher-ups to give only nine hours of three-phase power supply for agriculture in the last two days.

Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally, he said that except for Gajwel, Siddipet, Sircilla and other Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, there have been major interruptions to power supply for the agricultural sector across the State, which was damaging crops just a few weeks before the harvest.

Raghunandan Rao said that farmers were protesting at sub-stations in his constituency because there were regular interruptions in power supply since the last couple of days. Wondering if the State government had no money to pay for electricity, or if there was no electricity in the open market, he challenged the administration to release a white paper on power utilisation in all the sub-stations across the State.

Raghunandan Rao also pointed out that it was not the BJP, but T Sriranga Rao, chairman of the ERC, who had spoken about plans to fix meters on agricultural motors, during a meeting held at Singareni Bhavan on March 23.The MLA urged the TRS government to provide uninterrupted power supply to farmers for another 15 days, so that their paddy crop could be saved.