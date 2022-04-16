Union Minister Kishan Reddy says people suffering due to KCR’s whims, ‘dining table’ decisions 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that the fate of the people of Telangana was being written on the dining table at Pragathi Bhavan, by the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

During the second day of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Alampur constituency of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Friday, Kishan accompanied BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar by walking alongside him for 6.5 km, covering Imampet, Linganvai, Burdhipadu and Vundavalli villages.

Addressing people there, the Union Minister said that though the Centre had launched schemes like Ayushmaan Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the welfare of people, the State government hadn’t been implementing them. Though tenant farmers were covered under the PM Kisan scheme, the Chief Minister had been preventing the beneficiaries from getting the financial support, he stated.

Elaborating how the Centre has been funding various infrastructural projects and welfare schemes in rural areas, Kishan stated that if people wanted an honest and corruption-free government, BJP was the only party which could deliver.

Why no funds for RDS, asks Bandi

During the Rachabanda programme held at Linganvai village, Sanjay questioned why the CM, who “spent thousands of crores to get irrigation water for his farmhouse”, had failed to provide irrigation to the last mile in Alampur constituency through Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), which would benefit lakhs of farmers.

He also stated that it was unfortunate to see no government hospital in Alampur town, the reason why people had been going all the way to Kurnool to get treatment. He has asked the people to support BJP in its struggle against the hike in electricity charges which puts a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the people, and the repeated hike in TSRTC fare. Stating that the TRS government owed Rs 60,000 crore as dues to Discoms, he said that BJP would pay the dues after coming to power in the State.

Autowallahs air woes

Auto drivers who participated in the meeting have expressed their problems with the constant hike in fuel prices and how they were not able to meet their ends. If the State government gave them electric autos on subsidy, their lives would improve. Asha workers, who said that their work was like that of bonded labourers, stressed that unless the State government upgraded their remuneration from a mere honorarium to a proper salary, their families couldn’t prosper.