Woman attacked for bid to stop ex-lover’s wedding

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Police have booked several people for attacking a woman at a marriage hall in Khammam district, where she allegedly tried to stop wedding of her former lover. According to police, complainant K Rajani and A Srinadh of Garla town in Mahaboobabad district fell in love and lived together a few years ago. After some time their relationship started falling apart and Srinadh refused to marry Rajani.

When she couldn’t persuade Srinadh, Rajani lodged a complaint against Srinadh with Garla police station in 2018. He was sent to jail. Years later, when Rajani came to know that Srinadh was getting married with another woman on Friday, she rushed to the function hall in Khammam and tried stop wedding. But some women who were attending the function attacked Rajani and dragged her out of kalyanamandapam. She was allegedly beaten up and thrown on road.

Though, there were hundreds of people, including one police constable present at the function hall at the time of incident, no one came to her rescue. Rajani accused Srinadh of making false promises of marriage and using her. Police have registered a case in this regard and the investigation is going on.