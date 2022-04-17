16 police cases drive BJP worker to suicide, Khammam erupts in fury

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension built up in Khammam town after a BJP activist Samineni Sai Ganesh Chowdary died by suicide, unable to bear the humiliation of facing several police cases slapped against him for “no fault of his”.

Ganesh had consumed pesticide in front of the III Town Police station on April 14 and was shifted to a local hospital. Later, he was taken to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad on the direction of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Ganesh died while undergoing treatment at the Yashoda Hospital on Saturday.

Reacting sharply to his death, BJP activists tore up flexies of Ministers KT Rama Rao and Puvvada Ajaya Kumar and also broke the glass panes at the district hospital for the delay in conducting a post-mortem examination on Ganesh’s body.

His body was later shifted to the government headquarters hospital in Khammam where a post-mortem examination was done on the body. A clash took place between the BJP and the TRS workers at Mamata College road in which a few BJP functionaries were injured. Police dispersed both the parties. Later, Sai Ganesh’s body was cremated at the Hindu burial ground in the town.

Ganesh who is also president of BJP Kisan Mazdoor Union constructed a flag pole base in 46 division but the TRS workers and local corporator’s husband Sai Prasanna took objection to it and destroyed the flagpole base and on top of it, they forced the police to register a case against Ganesh for constructing the base.

Adding insult to injury, the police refused to take a complaint from Ganesh against the TRS corporator’s husband and others for destroying the flagpole base. Upset over the police registering cases against him, he consumed the pesticide.

The BJP alleged that the III Town police had threatened Ganesh. State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar said: The police registered 16 illegal cases against Ganesh in different police stations in Khammam district under the directions of Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.” He also said police recently opened a rowdy sheet against him. BJP State leaders demanded the inclusion of Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar as A-1 in the case and list the local corporator’s husband name and the III Town police in the FIR.

Later in the day, BJP State leaders Gujjula Premender Reddy, Ramachander Rao, and Kapilvai Dileep Kumar visited the Khammam Hospital and consoled family members of the deceased.They demanded a thorough inquiry into the incidents of harassment of BJP leaders by TRS Ministers.