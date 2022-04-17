KTR flags Centre’s discrimination in sanctioning tech parks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious exception to the Centre’s disinclination in sanctioning STPIs to performing States like Telangana, Minister for IT and MAUD KT Rama Rao on Saturday urged Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw to locate new STPIs in Tier II and Tier III towns like Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam, and Mahabubnagar district. In a leter to the Union Minisnter, KTR said that such a measure will provide the much needed fillip to the IT Sector in the state and also would lead to generation of abundant employment opportunities to youngsters of Telangana.

Telangana is witnessing tremendous growth in the IT Sector after the formation of the state. While the IT Exports from Telangana stood at Rs 57,258 crore in 2014-15, they grew to a whopping Rs 1,45,522 crore in 2020-21.

The number of IT employees grew from 3,23,396 to 6,28,615. Hyderabad has been clocking a healthy growth rate in Commercial Office Space absorption too and is consistently overtaking Bengaluru on this count.

Progressive investment policies of Telangana have attracted several marquee companies to the State in the past eight years. Telangana is the only state in the country to have sectoral IT policies for Electronics, Rural Tech Centers, IMAGE, Data Centers and so on. The State also has the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem with institutions like T-Hub, We-Hub, TSIC, RICH and TASK.

The Central Government has already done a great disservice to the youngsters of Telangana by withdrawing the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), which was sanctioned to Hyderabad by the erstwhile UPA Government, he said.