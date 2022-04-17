Realtor and mother immolate selves, suicide note blames TRS leader

M V K Sastry By

Express News Service

KAMAREDDY : In a blood-curdling incident, a real estate contractor and his mother ended their lives by self-immolation on Saturday in a lodge here allegedly due to the harassment by Ramayampet Municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud and six others. The incident has a distant echo in Karnataka, where a realtor Sunil Patil ended his life recently due to alleged harassment from Minister KS Eshwarappa.

In the Kamareddy incident, the real estate contractor Gangam Santosh, 30, and his mother Padma who is nearing 60, were found dead after the blaze in the lodge room died down. Santosh, a native of Ramayampet in Medak district, and his mother ended their lives after blaming Ramayampet municipal chairman and six others in a selfie video posted on Facebook. Santosh attached pictures of all the seven members in his post and a lengthy suicide note.

Noticing thick plumes of smoke emanating from Room No. 203, the hotel staff called the fire and police. They immediately rushed to the spot and found the two bodies charred completely. Police concluded that the victims doused themselves in petrol before setting fire to their clothes. Both of them had checked into the lodge on April 11 in Kamareddy. After the post-mortem examination was over, police advised their relatives in Ramayampet to complete the funeral in Kamareddy itself.

The victim’s post on Facebook also had a seven-page suicide note attached with it in which Santosh said he was in real estate business with his partner Basa Srinu who was close to Jitender Goud. unable to bear harassment and physical threat to his life for the last several months.

The victim said that their tormentors kept bearing down on them more after someone posted content on Facebook against Goud and his followers which had made Goud furious. In fact, Goud wanted a parntership in the real estate business which Santosh declined. In the suicide note Santosh said that Goud and the then Ramayampet Police Inspector Nagarjuna Goud began harassing Santosh about one-and-a-half years ago. The inspector took his phone away and, returned it after 120 days, without its memory card.

“They harassed me for 18 months. They also threatened my sister and brother-in-law. In the process I suffered huge losses in the business. Even then they did not leave me alone but kept threatening me,” Santosh said. The victim said that he had lodged a complaint with the district SP after which for some time the harassment stopped but again it resumed. I sent a plea for protection to the CMO, DIG, Hyderabad, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, MLA Padma Devender Reddy but no one helped me because my tormentors also belong to TRS. With no option left, we are ending our lives,” Santosh said. His mother Padma broke down ash said in the video that for the last several months, some unidentified people were threatening them.

The names Santosh mentioned in his video: