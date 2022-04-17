Two separate suicide incidents force TRS govt on the back foot

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY / KHAMMAM: Telangana was on Saturday rocked by two separate suicide incidents, which many quickly likened to the contractor Sunil Patil suicide case in Karnataka. While a realtor and his mother self-immolated in Kamareddy, a BJP activist ended his life in Khammam.

The mother-son duo, in their suicide note, blamed seven persons, including public representatives and a police officer, who they accused of harassing them even as the BJP activist blamed TRS leaders for pressuring the police who in turn drove him to suicide.

Expectedly, the two incidents gave ammunition to the political parties, particularly to the BJP, to target the ruling TRS for what they said were ‘atrocities’ perpetrated by its leaders and activists with the help of an ever-subservient police department.

The fact that Gangam Santosh and Padma chose self-immolation to end their lives heightened the feeling of revulsion. They posted a Facebook video blaming Ramayampet Municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud and six others for their suicide.

In Khammam, Samineni Sai Ganesh consumed pesticide, allegedly after the police refused to accept his complaint against the husband of the local corporator for demolishing the base of a flag pole, and instead, registered a case against him.