BJP government will irrigate 1 L acres in Alampur: Telangana BJP chief

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday promised to irrigate one lakh acres of ayacut in Alampur Assembly constituency under Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme if BJP was voted to power. 

Published: 18th April 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay speaks at Jallapuram village on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday promised to irrigate one lakh acres of ayacut in Alampur Assembly constituency under Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme if BJP was voted to power. In a statement issued to media on Sunday, Sanjay said: “Why has Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who spent more than Rs 1 lakh crore to irrigate his farmhouse through Kaleswaram LIS, found it difficult to spend Rs 70 crore on modernisation of RDS ayacut.”He sought to know why the CM was silent when the AP government was constructing Sangameshwaram project to divert river waters to Rayalaseema region. 

