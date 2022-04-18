Harish accuses BJP of peddling lies for power 

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Describing the BJP as a ‘Bharatiya Jhoota Party’, TRS leader and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the saffron party leaders are spreading lies in an attempt to come to power in the State.

Speaking at an event organised to distribute Abhaya Hastham cheques to Women Self-help Groups in Sangareddy, the Minister said that the BJP leaders are taking out padayatras during which they are trying to confuse the people by spreading hundreds of lies with an intention to capture power.

Referring to the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the TRS government, he said: “Not a single welfare scheme is being implemented in the States ruled by BJP or Congress. While Telangana has been supplying 24-hour power, there are regular power cuts in the BJP-ruled States like Karnataka and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State of Gujarat as well as neighboring Andhra Pradesh ruled by YSRCP.”

The TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is providing financial assistance to the people under various schemes, the Modi government is robbing the people by raising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, he said.