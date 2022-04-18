STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR reviews arrangements for TRS foundation day celebrations at HICC

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the TRS foundation day to be celebrated on April 27 at HICC in the city.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao at the HICC on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the TRS foundation day to be celebrated on April 27 at HICC in the city. Speaking to reporters later, Rama Rao said that around 3,000 delegates would take part in the celebrations. He made it clear that only those invited should come to the meeting of delegates. 

The TRS working president will also conduct a meeting with GHMC leaders on Monday to discuss and finalise various committees for conducting the delegates’ meeting. Rama Rao said the delegates’ meeting would adopt 11 resolutions, including one on the present political situation besides the achievements of the TRS government in the last seven years and on the welfare programmes of the government. 

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLC, chairpersons of various Corporations, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, Mayors and Municipal chairpersons and others would be invited to the delegates’ meeting. All the presidents of 13,769 village party committees and 3,618 town committees will conduct the foundation day celebrations in their respective areas on April 27.

