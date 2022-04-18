No politics of hate for KCR, asserts KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would never indulge in politics in the guise of religion. In reply to netizen who asked about the status of a mandir in the new Secretariat complex, Rama Rao tweeted: “Mandir Bhi Banega, Masjid Bhi Banega aur Church Bhi Banega! Aap Befikar Rahiye !! This is Telangana under the leadership of #KCR who respects all faiths equally & doesn’t indulge in politics in the guise of Religion”. (sic) The tweet comes in the backdrop of communal tensions in parts of the country.