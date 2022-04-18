STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No politics of hate for KCR, asserts KT Rama Rao

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would never indulge in politics in the guise of religion.

Published: 18th April 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would never indulge in politics in the guise of religion. In reply to netizen who asked about the status of a mandir in the new Secretariat complex, Rama Rao tweeted: “Mandir Bhi Banega, Masjid Bhi Banega aur Church Bhi Banega! Aap Befikar Rahiye !! This is Telangana under the leadership of #KCR who respects all faiths equally & doesn’t indulge in politics in the guise of Religion”. (sic) The tweet comes in the backdrop of communal tensions in parts of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KT Rama Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp