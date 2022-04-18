Revanth tells Congress: United we shall stand 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Affirming that unity amongst leaders is a strength for the Congress, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday cautioned party men to desist from creating rifts within the party. Anyone trying to create differences would be expelled, he warned.

In a tweet, Revanth warned erring party men of permanent expulsion from the party and filing of cases (defamation) against those involved in such activities. “Unity is strength for the Congress and those who deviate and indulge in defaming senior leaders either openly or through social media will not only be permanently expelled but also may have to face criminal cases,” he tweeted, marking party seniors on Sunday.

The tweet is being considered to be significant, as it comes close to the heels of the latest Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held on Saturday, for the first time after the State leaders made a visit to New Delhi earlier this month. It is believed that the Revanth is trying his best to set the Congress house in order before AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana in the first week of May.