Shabbir Ali condoles family of suicide victims, says TRS looting everyone

TDP State chief B Narsimha and BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao also visited them on Sunday.

Published: 18th April 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Shabbir Ali

Former Minister and Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir. (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Senior Congress leader Md. Shabbir Ali accused TRS of looting everyone — from a small ward member to the party’s working president. He also denounced police for allegedly acting as attendants of the ruling party leaders instead of upholding the rule of law. 

He was speaking during his visit to family members of the mother-son duo that died by suicide in Kamareddy, allegedly due to the harassment from Ramayampet Municipal Chairman, Market Committee Chairman and their followers. He consoled the bereaved family members of Gangam Padma and Santosh in Ramayampet of Medak district. 

He assured the victims’ family that they will remain vigilant until the accused get punished. He also demanded immediate suspension of Ramayampet Municipal Chairman and Market Committee Chairman from TRS. He threatened to shut down Medak if the accused were not arrested immediately. 

State Congress chief A Rewanth Reddy also visited the victims’ family. TDP State chief B Narsimha and BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao also visited them on Sunday. Rao and the Narsimha demanded a probe by a sitting judge into the incident.

