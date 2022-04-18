STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's Kharif action plan gives thrust to cotton cultivation

Horticultural and agricultural officials have been asked to collaboratively work to achieve the targets set for oil palm cultivation in the state.

Telangana government is planning to encourage farmers to grow cotton in a major way, with a target of 70-75 lakh acres.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has pulled up its socks to plan for the next kharif season, by identifying and developing cluster-wise action plan for cultivation of crops like cotton, paddy and red gram.As many 1,332 cotton clusters, more than 1,000 paddy clusters and 82 red gram clusters have been identified.

As per the action plan for Kharif 2022, the target has been set to bring 1.42 crore acres under cultivation. 
The State government is planning to encourage farmers to grow cotton in a major way, with a target of 70-75 lakh acres, followed by paddy in 50 lakh acres, red gram in 15 lakh acres, and horticultural crops in 11.5 lakh acres.

Officials have been directed by the government to prepare to stock-up on seeds, fertilisers and green manure to be made available to farmers in advance.As per the action plan, Markfed and agriculture department officials have been asked to keep a buffer stock of 5 lakh tonne urea by the end of May, in view of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which may affect urea production.

To monitor and keep a check on fake seeds which may be circulated in the market, officials have been directed to form state and district-level task force and to make inspections on the ground on a regular basis.

Officials have been asked to tour villages and create awareness among the farmers on kharif action plan, and to train agricultural extension officers on the plan.Horticultural and agricultural officials have been asked to collaboratively work to achieve the targets set for oil palm cultivation in the state.

