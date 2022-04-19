Bring legislation against cyber crimes: KTR to Parliament panel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The country would witness fast-paced development only if decisions of the Central government were apolitical, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday. Participating in the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on commerce — chaired by V Vijayasai Reddy — Rama Rao lamented over lack of encouragement from the Central government to Telangana for emerging as a successful State over the last seven years. The Central government should recognise that the development of the Telangana and other States was development of the country.

Rama Rao suggested the Parliamentary Standing Committee that the revolutionary changes happening in the software sector across the globe should be utilised properly by the country. He suggested that the Centre should come out with a national policy on e-commerce. The Centre should also announce policies against online frauds, KTR demanded.

He said that the Centre should also make available the best internet services to the people and encourage e-commerce, which could provide numerous employment opportunities. The Centre should also accord top priority on the citizen service delivery, Rama Rao suggested. During the meeting he also highlighted that the Centre did not implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, like Bayyaram steel plant, railway coach factory, national design centre and special incentives to industries.