Congress seeks fresh audit of deaths due to Covid-19

Speaking to the media, he said that WHO's report revealing 40 lakh Covid-19 deaths in India was a 'slap on the face of NDA government'.

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Congress on Monday urged the State and Central governments to conduct a fresh audit of Covid deaths. Referring to World Health Organisation’s global report, which disputes the Union government’s claim on deaths, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan hoped that families of deceased would receive due compensation.  

Speaking to the media, he said that WHO’s report revealing 40 lakh Covid-19 deaths in India was a ‘slap on the face of NDA government’. He said that both Centre and State governments have been under-reporting and hiding deaths due to the pandemic just to cover their failures. 

He demanded the NDA government to conduct a nationwide audit of deaths and ensure that `4 lakh compensation is given to the families of deceased as directed by Supreme Court. “While more than one lakh people died due to Covid in Telangana, unfortunately KCR sarkar has grossly under-reported, showing just around 4,100 deaths. PM Modi sarkar and KCR sarkar made an attempt to hide the actual numbers just for the sake of their dubious pomposity and cover up their failures in creating adequate health infrastructure,” he added.

