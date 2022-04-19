Minor lovers dies by suicide in Telangana 

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Minor lovers died by suicide in Kanukula village in Sultanabad mandal in Peddapalli, after their parents opposed their love.

According to information, Shiva and Sushmitha fell in love and they decided to marry. But their elders opposed the same, citing caste differences. Shiva consumed pesticide and breathed his last on Monday.

Unable to bear death of her boyfriend, Sushmitha on Tuesday jumped into a well and ended her life. A pall of gloom descended on Kanukula village. Sultanabad police are investigating the case.