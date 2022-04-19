STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor lovers dies by suicide in Telangana 

The death of the minor lovers has descended gloom over Kanukula village. Sultanabad police are currently investigating the case.

Published: 19th April 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 11:50 AM

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Minor lovers died by suicide in Kanukula village in Sultanabad mandal in Peddapalli, after their parents opposed their love. 

According to information, Shiva and  Sushmitha fell in love and they decided to marry. But their elders opposed the same, citing caste differences.  Shiva consumed pesticide and breathed his last on Monday. 
Unable to bear death of her boyfriend, Sushmitha on Tuesday jumped into a well and ended her life.  A pall of gloom descended on Kanukula village. Sultanabad police are investigating the case.

