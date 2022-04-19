TG Venkatesh booked in land encroachment case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police, on Monday, booked a case against BJP Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh, his nephew TG Vishwa Prasad and 80 others for attempting to occupy two-and-a-half acres of land allotted to AP Gems and Jewellery Park by the State government at Road No 10, Banjara Hills.

The park was launched as a public-private venture about two decades ago by the then State government. Neither Vishwa Prasad nor MP Venkatesh were present at the spot when the incident took place. But they were named as accused based on the confessions of those arrested.

Attempt to murder and trespassing charges have been slapped against the Kurnool strongman Venkatesh and his nephew. Venkatesh is Accused No 5 in the FIR. Fifty-eight people have already been arrested in the case. Police say that the watchman along with other staffers were assaulted by a gang of 80 members who were sent by Vishwa Prasad from Adoni, Kurnool.

Allegations baseless, says Vishwa Prasad



The watchman P Naveen Kumar filed a complaint and stated that a huge mob lead by Subash Pulishetty broke open the gate with a JCB vehicle and barged into the premises. When the watchman Naveen questioned action, he was slapped by the offenders.

Naveen told the police that the mob reached the spot with two big container vehicles and a smaller one, all equipped with mobile toilets. These were unloaded and placed at the Jewellery Park. Sources said that this isn’t the first attempt by Vishwa Prasad to encroach upon the Banjara Hills land. He had attempted to do so even in February, 2021.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Prasad, who is a film producer and has a production house named People Media Factory dismissed the allegations as baseless. According to him, their infra company with another partner took up a joint venture and that partner’s relatives have 2,200 sq ft property in Banjara Hills Road Number 10. From them, 25 per cent of the land was purchased and the remaining 75 per cent was taken for development. An agreement to this effect was also entered.

He said in legal verification, it was proven that there was a clear title of ownership of the site that borders with AP Gems and Jewellery Park, which was earlier owned by Mehul Choksi and the land owned by the AP Gems was seized by ED.