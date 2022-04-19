TRS, BJP workers clash during Bandi’s padayatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: High tension prevailed near Vemula village in Jogulamba-Gadwal district as some local TRS leaders tried to block BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra on Monday. BJP and TRS workers jostled with each other, propelling fear of violence in the area.

A policeman tries to intervene as TRS

and BJP workers clash in Vemula,

Jogulamba -Gadwal district on Monday

Sanjay, who is on the fifth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra held a public meeting in the morning at Vemula village in Itikyal mandal of district. Along with party workers, Sanjay resumed his yatra, when some TRS workers tried to block his progress.

They were protesting Sanjay’s critical statements against the ruling TRS and its leaders. Amidst sloganeering from both sides, the two groups came close to blows but policemen who kept a watchful eye intervened, preventing any form of violence. D K Aruna, the BJP’s national vice-president and former MLA of Gadwal, also pacified party workers and the yatra was resumed.

Meanwhile, party leaders including MLA T Raja Singh described the Vemula incident as an ‘attack’ on the Bandi’s padayatra. They laid the blame on KCR and Minister KT Rama Rao. Raja Singh said the incident reflected the complete failure of the TRS government in providing security cover to the BJP State president.