TRS leader’s son, friend rape 20-year-old woman after drugging her in Kodad, held

The son of a TRS ward councillor in Kodad town of Suryapet district and his friend abducted and repeatedly raped a 20-year-old woman. 

Published: 19th April 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The son of a TRS ward councillor in Kodad town of Suryapet district and his friend abducted and repeatedly raped a 20-year-old woman. The duo abducted the victim on Friday when she was going to a relative’s place and took her to an isolated location where they sexually assaulted her.

The 20-year-old victim, who lives in Kodad with her mother, was kidnapped by Ward Councillor Pasha’s son Mohammed Ghouse Pasha and his friend Sairam Reddy in an auto-rickshaw. The two accused drugged her, confined her in an isolated location and raped her on several occasions.

The victim gained consciousness on Sunday and escaped from her abductors. She explained her ordeal to her mother, after which they approached the police. Kodad Circle Inspector Narsimha Rao said that based on their complaint, a rape case has been registered against the two accused. The victim has been sent for medical examination, he added.

Further investigation is in process, he said. Meanwhile, it is learnt that police have already apprehended Pasha and Sairam Reddy and questioned them about the incident. It is also learnt that the victim, who was injured in the assault, has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

TAGS
TRS Ward Councillor Pasha Mohammed Ghouse Pasha
