TS govt will announce 20,000 more vacancies soon: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced on Monday that notification for 20,000 job vacancies in various State departments would be issued within a week.

Published: 19th April 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced on Monday that notification for 20,000 job vacancies in various State departments would be issued within a week. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of free coaching centre for job aspirants set up by the police department in Sangareddy. Alarge number of unemployed youth who present at the event. “Experts from Hyderabad will train the Sangareddy youth,” he said, adding that if the unemployed youth study hard for two months and get these jobs, they will be able to live comfortably for the rest of their lives. He said that there are nearly 91,000 vacancies across the State

The government has decided to issue a recruitment calendar every year so that vacancies are filled in government departments from time to time, he said. “The State government will implement welfare programmes and fill vacancies in government departments. Since the formation of Telangana State, 1.3 lakh jobs were provided in various departments of the State government,” he said.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao participates in an iftar party organised in Zaheerabad town on Monday

Taking a dig at the BJP-led Centre government, he said that there are nearly 15 lakh vacancies in Central government departments.  “Government sectors are being privatised by the Centre and jobs are being removed,” he said. 

The Minister severely criticised the Central government  for ‘trying to divide people on the basis of caste and religions and inciting riots to reap political benefits. He said that Bandi Sanjay should tell people when Centre will fill those vacancies during his padayatra. He said that the TRS government is the only government in the country that has reserved 30 per cent of police jobs. 

During his visit, the Minister also inaugurated Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme at Pothireddypally Zilla Parishad High Schools in Sangareddy town. He said that the State government wants to transform government-run schools to compete with the private ones, adding that Telangana is the only State in the country to set up a medical college in every district.

