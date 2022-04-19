TS on high alert after Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Security has been beefed up along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh State border on Monday in the wake of Maoists attacking an armed forces base camp in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, in which four jawans sustained severe injuries. The police have sealed the border as they do not rule out the possibility of the ultras entering Telangana. Additional forces of CRPF and special party police have been deployed along the border. All base camps on the border areas have been put on the highest state of alert. Forces are not allowing any person from Chattishgarh into Telangana without checking their credentials.

According to information reaching the district headquarters, the Maoists also killed one person branding him as a police informer in Bijapur district on Monday morning. On the request of Chattishgarh, Telangana police took up a joint operation along the border. The police are also checking vehicles in remote villages close to the Telangana-Chattisgarh border. One police officer in the agency area said: “Our forces are ready to face any eventuality,’’