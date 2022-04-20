STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away due to illness at 76  

A multi-faceted personality, Narang was also a film producer, film financier, film distributor and even exhibitor.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prominent film personality and president of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Narayan Das Narang passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 76. Narang, who was also the chairman of the Asian group of companies, was born on July 27, 1946. He had no enemies in the industry and it was his distinguished hallmark. A multi-faceted personality, Narang was also a film producer, film financier, film distributor and even exhibitor.

He started his career as a film financier in the 80s and has financed over 600 films across languages in a career spanning over five decades.As a producer, some of his well-known films include Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Love Story and Lakshya among others. He had several other films in various stages of production, including Sekhar Kammula’s D 46 with Dhanush, Nagarjuna’s The Ghost and Sivakarthikeyan’s film with KV Anudeep. His sons Sunil Narang and Bharat Narang were renowned exhibitors and producers of Tollywood. A large number of film and political personalities made a beeline to his residence to pay respects. Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, actors Nagarjuna  and Naga Chaitanya, producer Suresh Babu and director Sekhar Kammula paid floral tributes to the departed producer.

Actor Chiranjeevi said Narang had created a niche for himself with his expertise, unmatched experience, and commitment. Narang’s last rites were performed on Tuesday evening at Maha Prasthanam in  Hyderabad.

