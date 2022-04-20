Governor Soundararajan speaks like a politician: Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's statement that it was very difficult to work with Chief Minister, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday felt that it was wrong on the part of the Governor to speak with the media frequently.

Speaking to reporters here, Srinivas Yadav said that the Governor was speaking like a politician and termed her statements "irresponsible".

The Minister said that the President, Vice-President and Governors have some limitations and they should work within the Constitutional framework.