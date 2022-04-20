STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor Soundararajan speaks like a politician: Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav 

Speaking to reporters here, Srinivas Yadav said that the Governor was speaking like a politician and termed her statements "irresponsible".

Published: 20th April 2022 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 12:54 PM

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan speaks during launch of her coffee table book, One Among and Amongst the People

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's statement that it was very difficult to work with Chief Minister, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday felt that it was wrong on the part of the Governor to speak with the media frequently.

The Minister said that the President, Vice-President and Governors have some limitations and they should work within the Constitutional framework.

