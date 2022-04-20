STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s time to revolt against TRS: Revanth

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the investigation of the alleged suicide of BJP worker in Khammam.

TPCC president and Congress MP Revanth Reddy . (Photo | EPS, R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that atrocities by the TRS men have been on the rise, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday felt that time is near for the people to revolt against the pink party.Responding to the latest suicide incidents which have created a political storm in the State and caught widespread media attention, Revanth said that he had cautioned against this tendency much earlier. 

“I have been saying that the State was slowly being pushed to the brink of anarchy. The atrocities committed by KCR and his company vindicate this. It is high time the people revolt against the pink gang. Be ready,” he tweeted with the hashtag #ByeByeKCR.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the investigation of the alleged suicide of BJP worker in Khammam. She said that not only the Congress but also the BJP activists were facing harassment in the district. “Puvvada Ajay Kumar is the prime accused in the suicide of BJP worker. Why is it that no action is being initiated against him ?” she asked. 

