Realtor-mom suicide: TRS leader, 5 others in police custody

KAMAREDDY/MEDAK: Six persons including Ramayampet Municipal Chairman Palle Jitendar Goud who are accused in the Kamareddy lodge suicide case surrendered in the Ramayampet police station on Tuesday and will be produced in court on Wednesday morning.

On April 16, in a shocking joint suicide, a realtor G Santosh and his mother Padma set themselves ablaze in a lodge in Kamareddy alleging unbearable harassment by TRS leaders including the Ramayampet municipal chairperson Jithender Goud, market yard committee chairman S Yadagiri and Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Goud among others.

After recording a video narrating their horrific experiences of being harassed by the TRS leaders and police officials with regard to Santosh’s real estate business, the mother and son set themselves ablaze in the lodge.

All the six accused excluding the Nagarjuna Goud surrendered at Ramayampet police station and they were later shifted to Kamareddy. Kamareddy police have started investigation and recorded the statements of the victims’ family members.

Ramayampet shuts down

Earlier, people responded overwhelmingly to the bandh called by Congress and BJP demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the suicide of Gangam Padma and Gangam Santosh of Ramayampet in Medak district by voluntarily confining themselves indoors on Tuesday.

In view of the developments that took place during the funeral, police ensured tight security at almost every nook and corner of the district, ostensibly to prevent people from attacking the houses of the accused.Strict security arrangements were also made at the TRS office and at homes of TRS leaders.

Police sources said nearly 800 policemen were on duty during the bandh.

Police stopped the people from going towards a TRS leaders house who had threatened a trader from Ramayampet.Owners of commercial establishments voluntarily observed the bandh since morning. BJP leaders Eatela Rajender, M Raghunandan Rao and Vivek Venkataswamy visited the family of the victims.

