STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Realtor-mom suicide: TRS leader, 5 others in police custody

Except for accused cop, all others including Ramayampet Municipal Chairperson Jithender Goud surrender, to be produced in court today

Published: 20th April 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY/MEDAK: Six persons including Ramayampet Municipal Chairman Palle Jitendar Goud who are accused in the Kamareddy lodge suicide case surrendered in the Ramayampet police station on Tuesday and will be produced in court on Wednesday morning. 

On April 16, in a shocking joint suicide, a realtor G Santosh and his mother Padma set themselves ablaze in a lodge in Kamareddy alleging unbearable harassment by TRS leaders including the Ramayampet municipal chairperson Jithender Goud, market yard committee chairman S Yadagiri and Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Goud among others. 

After recording a video narrating their horrific experiences of being harassed by the TRS leaders and police officials with regard to Santosh’s real estate business, the mother and son set themselves ablaze in the lodge. 

All the six accused excluding the Nagarjuna Goud surrendered at Ramayampet police station and they were later shifted to Kamareddy. Kamareddy police have started investigation and recorded the statements of the victims’ family members. 

Ramayampet shuts down

Earlier, people responded overwhelmingly to the bandh called by Congress and BJP demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the suicide of Gangam Padma and Gangam Santosh of Ramayampet in Medak district by voluntarily confining themselves indoors on Tuesday. 

In view of the developments that took place during the funeral, police ensured tight security at almost every nook and corner of the district, ostensibly to prevent people from attacking the houses of the accused.Strict security arrangements were also made at the TRS office and at homes of TRS leaders. 
Police sources said nearly 800 policemen were on duty during the bandh. 

Police stopped the people from going towards a TRS leaders house who had threatened a trader from Ramayampet.Owners of commercial establishments voluntarily observed the bandh since morning. BJP leaders Eatela Rajender, M Raghunandan Rao and Vivek Venkataswamy visited the family of the victims.

Those in custody

  • Palle Jithendar Goud  (Ramayampet Municipal Chairman )
  • Ireny Pruthvi Raj 
  • Saraf Yadagiri ( Agricultural Market Committee Chairman, Ramayampet)
  • Thota Kiran
  • Kannapuram Krishana Goud
  • Saraf Swaraj 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Realtor-mom suicide Kamareddy lodge suicide case Jithender Goud
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp