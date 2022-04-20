Suicides: BJP goes for TRS jugular

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has called protests in all district headquarters on Wednesday to exert pressure on the government to seek a probe by the CBI into the suicide of party worker Sai Ganesh in Khammam earlier in the week.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay would also be staging a dharna during his padayatra in Jogulamba Gadwal district, even as the party leaders would be meeting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday and bring to her notice how people were committing suicide due to the atrocities and attacks being perpetrated by TRS leaders.

The BJP leaders would ask the Governor to help protect the people of Telangana through legal and democratic ways.The BJP has sent a strong message by sending political and legal fact-finding teams to inquire into the suicide of Gangam Santosh and his mother Padma in Kamareddy, and Sai Ganesh in Khammam. Representatives from BJP’s legal cell held a meeting with Sanjay during his padayatra in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday.

During his padayatra on Tuesday, Sanjay reminded the people how Ramakrishna and his family had committed suicide due to harassment by Kothagudem MLA’s son Vanama Raghavender. “Because Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remains silent about these atrocities, some TRS leaders have started to feel that there is no one to question them,” he said, appealing to the people to participate in large numbers in the protests on Wednesday.

BJP State committee member Vivek Venkataswamy, national committee member and MLA Etala Rajender, state secretary and MLA M Raghunandan Rao and other leaders of the party met the family of Santosh and Padma in Ramayampet of Medak district on Tuesday. Advocates of BJP’s legal cell would be visiting Ramayampet on Wednesday.

On similar lines, BJP Tamil Nadu state in-charge P Srinivas Reddy, along with the legal cell advocates, met the family members of Sai Ganesh, who committed suicide claiming false cases were foisted on him at the behest of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, in his dying declaration given to media while undergoing treatment in the hospital.