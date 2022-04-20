Won’t tolerate bid to foment communal strife: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the State government will launch a crackdown on those who are fomenting communal hatred among people.

He said: “The government will not spare anyone who sows seeds of communal hatred and animosity among people on caste and religious lines. The government will take stringent action against such religious zealots,” he said, adding that it was everyone’s responsibility to teach a fitting lesson to such elements.

Laying the foundation for the restoration and development of the Sardar Mahal Building near Charminar here, the Minister said that after the TRS came to power in Telangana, the people there were no incidents of communal discord.

"We believe in the politics of progress, we believe in the politics of construction, not destruction. Those who try to incite communal hatred in Telangana will be dealt with seriously," Rama Rao said and pointed out that at no point in time had the ruling TRS provoked the people on caste or religious lines.

He recalled that there used to be a curfew for a week or 10 days during his schooldays. After the advent of the TRS government in 2014 in the new State of Telangana, peace and tranquillity prevailed in Hyderabad and the rest of the State due to the strengthening of the law and order system, Rama Rao said.

Notary property registration

The Minister said that the State government was studying the proposals for the registration of notarised properties and a decision will be taken at the earliest after discussing the issue with the Chief Minister.