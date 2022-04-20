STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Won’t tolerate bid to foment communal strife: KTR

He recalled that there used to be a curfew for a week or 10 days during his schooldays.

Published: 20th April 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the State government will launch a crackdown on those who are fomenting communal hatred among people.

He said: “The government will not spare anyone who sows seeds of communal hatred and animosity among people on caste and religious lines. The government will take stringent action against such religious zealots,” he said, adding that it was everyone’s responsibility to teach a fitting lesson to such elements.

Laying the foundation for the restoration and development of the Sardar Mahal Building near Charminar here, the Minister said that after the TRS came to power in Telangana, the people there were no incidents of communal discord.

"We believe in the politics of progress, we believe in the politics of construction, not destruction. Those who try to incite communal hatred in Telangana will be dealt with seriously," Rama Rao said and pointed out that at no point in time had the ruling TRS provoked the people on caste or religious lines.

He recalled that there used to be a curfew for a week or 10 days during his schooldays. After the advent of the TRS government in 2014 in the new State of Telangana, peace and tranquillity prevailed in Hyderabad and the rest of the State due to the strengthening of the law and order system, Rama Rao said.

Notary property registration

The Minister said that the State government was studying the proposals for the registration of notarised properties and a decision will be taken at the earliest after discussing the issue with the Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR KT Rama Rao MAUD
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp